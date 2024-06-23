Halle (Reuters)

Italian Jannik Sinner, Australian Open tennis champion, won his first title on grass courts, beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 7-6 in the Halle Open final.

This victory represents the 22-year-old Italian player’s 14th title in his career in singles tournaments.

Neither player was able to break the other’s serve, and the two sets reached a tiebreaker, with Sinner eventually defeating Polish Horkacz, the fifth seed, and his traditional partner in the doubles competitions.

Sinner, ranked number one in the world, is scheduled to participate in the Wimbledon Championship, where he reached the semi-finals last year, and the tournament will start on July 1.

#Siner. #nickname #grass