New York (AFP)

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner said he was relieved to be cleared of doping charges after testing positive for a banned substance twice in March, saying: “I know I did nothing wrong.”

Sinner, 23, spoke publicly for the first time since the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of wrongdoing this week, accepting his explanation that the drug entered his system when a physiotherapist sprayed it on a wound and then gave him massage and sports therapy.

Sinner was tested at the Indian Wells Masters in March 2024 and tested positive for “low levels” of the banned testosterone derivative Clostebol, before testing positive again 10 days later, the AIU said in a detailed explanation.

These positive tests were not made public during the investigation, and at the end of the investigation, an independent court concluded that Jannik Sinner “had committed no fault or negligence.” The unit added that Sinner explained that the substance entered his body after a member of his medical staff applied a spray containing Clostepol to his hand to treat a minor injury.

The Italian lost ATP points and prize money for the tournament during which the positive test was recorded.

Sinner said he was able to continue playing, without a long pause, because his team immediately identified the fact that physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi had used the spray given to him by his coach Umberto Ferrara.

The Italian confirmed that he had severed his relationship with the two men, indicating a loss of trust in them. “I want to start by saying that they were an important part of my career. We worked together for two years. We did a great job, achieved a lot of success, and then we had a great team behind us.”

“Now, because of these mistakes, I don’t feel confident enough to continue working with them. The only thing I need now is some fresh air. As you know, I’ve been suffering a lot in the last months. I was waiting for the result, and now I just need some fresh air,” he added.

Sinner was suspended for several days, during which he was unable to undergo training.

As the investigation continued for months, the matter continued to weigh on him, despite his belief in his innocence. “Of course I was worried, because it was the first time for me, as you know, and I hope it will be the last time I will be in this situation,” he said.

“I’m just happy that it’s finally out in the open,” he continued. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for, waiting for the outcome, and now it’s out in the open, and that’s it.”