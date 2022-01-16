Irish singer Sinead O’Connor came to the funeral of her 17-year-old son Shane in a bright pink tracksuit. Footage from the ceremony published Daily Mail.

On her Twitter, she explainedthat the funeral in Dublin followed a Hindu ceremony which the deceased would have liked. In the coffin before cremation, she put several packs of cigarettes “in case they are not in heaven.”

Sinead O’Connor informed about the suicide of 17-year-old Shane on January 8th. In another post, she stated that she decided to “follow her son” because she does not see the meaning of life without him and destroys everything she touches.

The singer blamed the incident on Ireland, the local child welfare service (Tusla) and the healthcare system. She also addressed teenagers and stated that suicide would not bring them peace.