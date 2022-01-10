The singer accuses: “Nobody takes responsibility for his death”

The tragic suicide of Shane, 17 year old son of Sinead O’Connor, continues to discuss. In the last few hours, the Irish singer has published a series of tweets in which she accuses local authorities of not having given sufficient care to a boy who was already considered at risk of extreme gestures. In his various posts, the artist takes it out on both HSE (the Irish health service) that with Tusla (the family agency) and the hospital Lynn Ward, for their “refusal to take responsibility”. “How is it possible that a traumatized seventeen year old who was in hospital under observation for the risk of suicide, was able to move away and disappear?”, He accuses in a post.

“So they want to make believe it wasn’t their fault”

“26 hours after the death of my son, entrusted to the so-called care of the Irish state in the form of Tusla, I have yet to receive a first contact from Tusla or their representatives,” he adds in another post. “Now Tusla wants to discuss a Press release, certainly with the aim of joining in their efforts to make my son’s death seem like something out of the state. ” A spokesperson for the HSE he explained: “We cannot comment on any individual case, if this involves the risk of revealing information on identifiable persons, thus breaking our ethical bond on confidentiality”.

Shane was one of four children of Sinead O’Connor, along with Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio. The singer made famous by “Nothing compares 2 U”, excerpt from Prince recorded by her in 1990, she had a very difficult life, with severe mental health problems, and today, in the darkest moment, there are thousands of messages from fans and colleagues to support her. Among these, also the compatriot Shane MacGowan, former leader of the Pogues, also a veteran of very serious problems of addiction: “Sinead, you have always been available with me and with many people. You are a comfort, a soul who is not afraid to feel pain and suffering. You have always tried to help and heal others. I pray that you too can be comforted, until you find strength, healing and peace in the pain of your loss ”. Regarding the young suicide, among other things his namesake, the singer wrote: “He was a wonderful boy and I loved him. I pray that he may be at peace and that he may somehow remain in spiritual connection with you ”.