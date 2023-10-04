Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 8:50

A total of 16.9 million taxpayers no longer have income tax exemption due to the failure to fully adjust the tax table for inflation over the last 27 years. Made by Sindifisco, the union of tax auditors at the Federal Revenue, the calculation is the result of the difference between the number of Brazilians who would be exempt if the table had been corrected by the IPCA in the period (29.2 million people) and the total number of exempt people in the calendar year 2021: 12.3 million declarants.

Due to the many years in which the table was either frozen or did not keep up with inflation, there is a 120% lag in the correction of the first income tax bracket, the one that is exempt, in relation to the IPCA inflation accumulated since 1996. year was used as the starting point for the calculations because it was from this year that, due to fiscal difficulties, the table stopped having periodic adjustments. Also from 1996 onwards, a range of the table was removed, whose rate was 35%.

This means that, instead of the current limit of R$2,112 – already including a deduction of R$528 -, income free of income tax would be R$4,647 without the inflationary lag. In other words, a difference of R$2,535.

The abyss is not greater because, after seven years without updating, the first band had a correction of 10.93% in May, within the promise made in the campaign by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to raise the exemption threshold to R$ 5 thousand until the end of the term. Unlike a traditional linear correction, the Sindifisco study notes, however, that the other bands were not corrected. On average, the accumulated gap between all bands is 146.40%.

In practice, not correcting the table for the inflation index causes the taxpayer to pay more income tax as their salary advances to the higher tax brackets. It is, therefore, a measure that reduces disposable income and leads to a tax distortion, in which the taxpayer pays more tax even when there are no salary increases above inflation.

“This is a serious offense to the principles of Contributory Capacity and Progressivity, enshrined in the Federal Constitution. The combination of both says that whoever earns more must pay progressively more”, points out the report, prepared by Sindifisco’s technical studies department. “However, not fully correcting the table means that many of those who did not earn more, or even earned less, pay more”, add the authors, who point out the regressive nature of the policy – ​​that is, the poorest are proportionally more taxed, widening the country’s distributional inequalities.

If until 1996 the exemption benefited taxpayers with income of up to nine minimum wages, the first bracket fell to less than two minimum wages as of 2019. In a simulation of the impact of the gap between income brackets, the study shows that the tax paid to more per taxpayer decreases percentage as income increases. For a taxpayer with a monthly income of R$6,000, for example, failure to correct the table imposes an additional monthly payment of R$663.60, which means 654% more than it should be. For taxpayers with a monthly income of R$10,000, the difference between what is paid and what would have been paid if the table had been corrected drops to 170%.