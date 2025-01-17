Sindbis virus detected for the first time in mosquitoes in southwestern Spain

Researchers from the Carlos III Health Institute and the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC) have identified, for the first time in Spain, mosquitoes that carry the Sindbis virus (SINV). They have been located, as stated in an article published in the magazine One Healthin the southwest of the peninsula, specifically in the provinces of Málaga, Seville, Huelva and Cádiz after analyzing 31,920 mosquitoes captured in Western Andalusia. This zoonotic pathogen was found in 12% of insect batches, according to the Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC).

“The study demonstrates the circulation of a virus with potential public health importance long before human cases have been detected, so it is very important to know the possible expansion of this virus in Spain and establish the real impact it may have on the health of the population,” point out two of the authors of the study, María José Ruiz López and Jordi Figuerola, from the Department of Conservation Biology and Global Change at the Doñana Biological Station.

The virus, of the genus Alphavirushas birds as its main host but can occasionally affect humans “when a mosquito infected by the virus feeds on a person’s blood.” So far, outbreaks of fever have been observed in infected people in southern Africa and northern Europe, although it usually occurs asymptomatically. Other reported symptoms are skin irritations, joint pain or headache.

Spain, therefore, is not the first European country to detect the presence of this virus. The genomic analysis of the strains seen on the peninsula belong to a genotype (I) that had previously appeared in other areas of Europe and Africa. The main hypothesis of how it got here is that it was introduced around 2017 through migratory birds from the north or central African continent since a close relationship with strains from Algeria and Kenya has been observed.

Scientists have been warning for years in a multitude of publications that the “increase in favorable climatic conditions for the spread of diseases” is because the vectors that transmit them, especially insects, enjoy better conditions to thrive. It is already happening in Andalusia with the West Nile Virus, which caused the second worst summer in Spain since records began due to the accumulation of outbreaks. In this case, the research details that the virus was found in five different species of mosquitoes. He Culex perexiguus had the highest infection rate.

The CSIC highlights “the importance of surveillance programs in the early detection of emerging pathogens” and underlines the collaboration with the West Nile Virus Surveillance and Control Program in Vectors of the Government of Andalusia. More studies will be needed, in any case, to determine what importance this virus may have on public health in Spain.

It is a first step to see what is happening, to see if it is causing infections in humans and to accumulate knowledge “to improve the differential diagnosis with other arboviruses,” maintains two other main authors of the research, Rafael Gutiérrez López and Ana Vázquez, from the National Center of Microbiology of the Carlos III Health Institute.