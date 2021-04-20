It is natural for words of thanks and praise to be said in cases of joy, whether it is joy in receiving a high-end service, ending a problem, or coinciding with a noble position, but the words are more sincere, expressive and effective if the offering of gratitude coincides with a sad attitude and a tearful eye, and this is a sign. Complete on neutrality, honesty, non-exaggeration, and courtesy.

This is precisely what I touched from a message I received from a Brazilian woman, who came from faraway countries, 12 thousand kilometers away from us, that came to fulfill a dream that had been haunting her for many years, as she says, “A dream that I searched for in various parts of the world, in the Amazon rainforest with its indigenous inhabitants, And in the US Space Research Agency (NASA), but it did not find it there, and when it reached the UAE, it realized that it was only here that it could find what it was looking for.

Maria Luisa Nobluch adds, in her message, that she brought her family to the Emirates, so that they could reunite, and get to know the people of the Emirates and its brothers in humanity, and her parents ended up infected with the Corona virus on the last day of their stay in Dubai, which coincided with the day of her mother’s birth.

“Ramadan this year was a special month for me and my family. My father, Peter Nobluch, died on the first day of the month of fasting, and on this day my mother and sister felt that he had come to Dubai to die there, and to have peace of mind and peace with the soul, we decided to bury him here. In a land that embraced people, they showed us a lot of love and affection, ”she says.

Despite the death of her father with the Coronavirus, this Brazilian woman is grateful to the UAE, and Dubai in particular, as she says: “They hosted my father in the best hospital available, and took care of him as if he was a person born here in this hospitable country, everyone’s feelings towards us. She was honest, they showed us that we all (brothers in humanity) live on this earth, respect each other, and coexist peacefully with each other, and this is not available in many countries of the world, which do not even provide care to their people and not to strangers! ”

And she adds: “Here in the Emirates, I have realized the power of worship, love and faith for different peoples and religions, and the power of technology in disseminating correct information. We pray and pray for this country that does not distinguish between gender, color or religion, and we hope that other countries will follow suit, and here I realized the power of feeling grateful and beautiful. After all, even when everything seemed to be collapsing in front of me, here I established a company and failed, and I repeated the experience that I gained, I rebuilt myself and got up again, and I failed again, and I got up for the third time and became stronger, and today I stand firm and strong with an Emirati brother who always wanted to Standing beside me, here I realized that there is a people who believes that the impossible is possible, and that benefit can pervade everyone. Here I settled myself because I found people who were consistent with my ideas.

Expressive and influential words, we live here in the Emirates automatically, perhaps we do not feel them because it has become a practice and a habit, love, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence are innate qualities in the people of the Emirates, enshrined by leadership and preserved by laws, they are not slogans we repeat, but rather behaviors that work believes, and everyone believes in them. And everyone works with it, because it is the guarantee for the continuation of security, safety and stability, so everyone who lives on the land of the Emirates finds in it what he does not want to lose, and what he cannot find in others, so everyone is keen on the success and continuation of this unique human experience, and everyone loves the Emirates And life in it.

Sami Al Riyami





