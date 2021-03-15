The values ​​of love, peace and coexistence have formed major components in the approach of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, since its establishment in 1971, until the state turned into an incubator for the values ​​of tolerance, its culture and practices, and an inspiring model in the preservation of freedoms and respect for the other, confirmed by its embrace of more than 200 nationalities, differing in Its languages, religions and ethnicities, and it enjoys a legislative, social and religious environment that establishes equality, criminalizes hatred and fanaticism, and fights the causes of division.

The introduction of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, the “Bachelor of Tolerance and Coexistence” program, the first program in the world, is seen as a new interest added to the UAE’s record in consolidating the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance among students at the higher education level, as universities are an important incubator to promote this culture in Students, and making it a way of life and an original approach in all their dealings.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the introduction of this program by the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences is a pioneering step that consolidates the approach of the UAE and its mission to make these lofty values ​​the subject of interest, study and specialization, in a way that contributes to In the creation of generations equipped with knowledge, and able to carry the trust ».

During the 31st General International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, which was launched recently in Cairo, His Excellency Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, President of the Arab Parliament, praised the sincere efforts of the UAE in supporting and strengthening the culture of dialogue and coexistence, acceptance of others and tolerance, and embracing the “document of human fraternity” that he signed Both the Grand Imam Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in 2019, which inaugurated a new phase of meeting between followers of different religions.

The UAE has realized that academic institutions must be a partner to the religious establishment in consolidating the language of dialogue between cultures, civilizations and religions, upholding the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance, and building bridges of brotherhood among people. Therefore, the introduction of the Bachelor of Tolerance and Coexistence program, which extends for three years and includes courses It promotes national values ​​of tolerance and coexistence related to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, and courses that focus on the role of the media in tolerance and coexistence, and courses related to the comparison of religions and Islam, and aims to prepare graduates with a high level of practical skill and academic knowledge to spread the culture of tolerance and coexistence, in a way that contributes to sustainable social development. It prepares graduates with a high level of skill and knowledge in the culture of tolerance and coexistence.

For the news bulletin “News of the Hour” issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research