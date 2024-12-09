The social network The errors were reported since last Sunday night and even as of this Monday morning there are still problems.

As can be seen on the Down Detector platform, the platform owned by Elon Musk began to suffer connection problems around 8:00 p.m. last Sunday, December 8. Apparently, the problem only affects Spain, since there is no record of incidents in other areas.

Users report that when they try to enter the x.com website, the message appears on the platform: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” And when you try it on twitter.com, the page fails to load and ends up with another browser message: “This website cannot be accessed.”

At this time from elEconomista.es, we have observed that it seems that the connection to the platform has returned and it seems that the app is working normally again both in the web version and from the mobile.