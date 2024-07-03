The national president of the PT said that Lula has the legitimacy to give his opinion on the dollar, which rose this week after statements made by the PT member

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has the legitimacy to express an opinion about the dollar and that the rise in the US currency is speculation.

“Lula has the legitimacy to talk about the dollar, since when does telling the truth have to cause speculation?”, he told journalists upon arrival at the Planalto Palace to participate in the launch of the 2024-2025 Harvest Plan.

She also stated that the rise of the dollar is not a phenomenon exclusive to Brazil, but to all of Latin America.

“Only here [no Brasil] They are trying to place the blame on the President of the Republic, which I think is absurd”he stated.

Read more: