The Buenos Aires night will end two hours earlier as of this morning. One hour after midnight, when either Sunday, all gastronomic or commercial establishments or of any kind must close. Only pharmacies can remain open. Nor will cultural or entertainment activities be allowed. The City will lower the blind until 6 in the morningay there will be operations of the Buenos Aires government to verify that all comply. This Saturday it was learned that the Province of Buenos Aires will also limit the activity from 1 to 6.

Until this Friday, places such as bars and restaurants could be open until 3. But a sustained increase in coronavirus cases put the red traffic light for the City of Buenos Aires.

Decree 4/2021 of the national government put in the hands of each jurisdiction decide what restrictions to implement. He determined that the epidemiological conditions warrant that the governors of the provinces and the head of the Buenos Aires government adopt measures to limit circulation when certain sanitary parameters are met.

One of those parameters is the reason of cases, which compares the amount of accumulated infections in the last 14 days with the previous 14 days. If the increase exceeds 20%, it is considered a risk factor. In the City, in the two weeks between December 12 and 25 there were a total of 7,134 confirmed cases. In the following 14 days, between December 26 and January 8, 14,382 cases were reported. This represents 101% more.

The other parameter is the incidence, which is when the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants is greater than 150. In the City in that period there were almost 480 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Buenos Aires government did not agree to impose restrictions on driving, but it did decide limit nighttime activity And that all the premises close from 1 to 6 in the morning from this Sunday. This Saturday, a similar restriction was announced in the Province of Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires government decided to limit nighttime activity due to the increase in coronavirus cases. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

In Capital, according to the authorities, there will be operational at 76 points where many people usually gather, which includes 39 gastronomic areas and 37 green spaces.

There will be distributed inspectors, prevention agents, gastronomic agents and personnel from Public Space, Urban Inspection, Communes and Citizen Services, who will control that the provisions are met.

From this Sunday, in addition, it will be necessary to comply with a rule that will be difficult to control. It will be reduced from 20 to 10 the number of people allowed in social gatherings both in open and closed spaces.

Public transportation will work, but will remain reserved for people who perform essential tasks and those who are already enabled to work. This will solve the problem of the employees of the premises that close at 1 and must return to their homes.

The closure of activities from 1 to 6 is far from the original intention of the national government, which sought a health curfew from 23 to 6. But there was no consensus when it came to imposing restrictions on driving.

