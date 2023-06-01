In the exciting final stretch of “The Great Chef: Famous”, broadcast by Latina Televisión, the semifinal took place live this Saturday, May 27, 2023. The talented contestants Patricio Suárez Vértiz, Milett Figueroa and Korina Rivadeneira went head-to-head in a culinary battle full of tension and expectation. The night was not for everyone, however, as Milett became the last eliminated from the competition, leaving just five contestants in the running for the top prize.

However, Korina Rivadeneira’s path in the program has not been without controversy. Users on social networks have raised their voices to criticize her apparent favoritism towards the controversial participant, who has been the subject of multiple accusations. Despite the accusations, Korina has managed to stay in the competition, which has generated a wave of negative comments from viewers.

Social networks have become a stage for heated debate, in which some users express their indignation at Rivadeneira’s permanence on the program. “It is too unfair for Korina to go so far when she has done things that could disqualify her several times”commented one of the users. Others, more sarcastic, write messages like “Now that they give you the prize” and make their displeasure evident and question the fairness of the selection process.

As we get closer to the big denouement of “The Great Chef: Celebrities,” emotions are running high and the stakes are intensifying. Although Milett says goodbye to the competition, there is a possibility that she will return to the program through the repechage, with which the eliminated contestants will have a new opportunity to redeem themselves and fight for the long-awaited prize. Everyone is waiting for what will happen in the next episodes and continues to express their opinions.

How did Nelly Rossinelli start on TikTok and what jobs did she have?

Many were surprised by the arrival ofNelly Rossinellito TV as a judge of the program “The great chef: famous”. In conversation with La República, she revealed how the process was to become part of the demanding jury of the Latina culinary reality show.

“They were looking for a mom who knows how to cook, who has empirical training in the kitchen, and, well, I passed the casting in person and now I’m on the show”counted.

