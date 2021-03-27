They are counted on the fingers of one hand the times that Congress opened its doors on a weekend and almost always was to respond to an emergency situation.

The last time the body met on a Saturday was in 2012, for a special tribute on March 24.

It was a special session, jointly with the Senate, to distinguish the Supreme Court for the ruling that declared the laws of Due Obedience and Full Stop unconstitutional.

A symbolic meeting as a commemoration of a key date. On that day, the work of other officials of the Judiciary involved in cases of crimes against humanity was also recognized.

But to vote on a project on a Saturday it is necessary to go back further in time.

In 2008, in the middle of a fight with the fieldDeputies ratified the conflictive Resolution 125 – which established withholdings for producers – on Saturday, July 5.

The session had actually started on Friday afternoon but the debate lasted for 19 hours and voting ended on Saturday at 2 p.m. With 129 votes in favor and 122 votes against, the body endorsed the resolution and sent it to the Senate, where days later the famous “no positive vote” of the then vice president, Julio Cobos, would be given.

But the last session that was called for a Saturday was during the 2001 crisis. It was on January 5, 2002 to repeal the Convertibility Law. The voting ended at dawn on Sunday and that day the exchange rate of 1 to 1 with the dollar was abandoned.

Weeks before, At the end of December 2001, the doors of Congress were also opened on a Saturday. On that occasion, it was to bring together the Legislative Assembly that Adolfo Rodríguez Saá from San Luis was sworn in; one of the five presidents who was sworn in within 11 days.

This time it will be an exception: the deputies will meet from 11 am to give a half sanction to the increase of the non-taxable minimum of the Income Tax.

Why on a Saturday? Due to agenda discussions with the opposition.

The original idea was to discuss Earnings last Thursday, but for that day the blocks of Together for Change and the Federal Interblock had requested a special session for the extension of the biofuel law; the issue that ignited the fight between the political forces.

The Front of All did not want to “enclose” the discussion of its Profits project – his workhorse in the run-up to the electoral contest- and he refused to open the tax debate that day.

Friday was ruled out because they did not give the times to do the PCR tests that the deputies undergo before entering the premises, and delaying it until next week was not an option.

Thus, the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa and the head of the Frente de Todos bloc, Máximo Kirchner, surprised by reaching an agreement and deciding to convene at the weekend.

The decision was criticized, among others, by the PRO legislator, Waldo Wolff, who considered a lack of respect that the celebration of the Jewish Passover is not taken into consideration.

The head of the JxC interblock, Mario Negri, supported the claim: “Argentina has not been in session on a Saturday since the 2002 crisis. Perhaps the Government believes that we are like in 2002. There were complaints from deputies because it is the Jewish Easter and they were ordered to session by Zoom. If it were the Christian Easter, would they answer that? “, He complained.

