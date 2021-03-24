The Public Prosecutor’s Office released, 45 years after the beginning of the last civic-military dictatorship, a report from the Office of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Humanity that reveals that so far 1,025 people were convicted for crimes against humanity since 2006.

According to data from the Attorney General’s Office, in charge of the federal prosecutor Ángeles Ramos, 254 cases were sentenced since the first two oral and public proceedings were held after the declaration of unconstitutionality and nullity of the Final Point and Due Obedience laws, fifteen years ago.

In those 254 cases already closed, 1,025 people were convicted, while another 165 were acquitted. At the same time, there are 618 defendants, 623 only accused, another 104 who were dismissed and 169 with lack of merit, that is, with a situation not yet defined. Neither is the situation of another 42 people investigated for whom a resolution is awaited in relation to their merits. While there are still fugitives: there are 29.

In addition, it was reported that throughout the truth and justice process 715 people died before a sentence was handed down.

Since 2006 3,490 people have been investigated for crimes against humanity related to the last military dictatorship. Graphic Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In turn, the agency reported that in total there are 626 cases throughout the country in which crimes of State terrorism were investigated or are being investigated. Of that total, in addition to the 254 that have already had a sentence, there are 278 that are in the investigation stage, 73 are elevated to trial and 21 are currently with the debate in progress. That is to say, there are 372 cases still open.

Of those processes that have not yet concluded, the body in charge of coordinating criminal prosecution in these cases with the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, highlighted that between February and March 2021 the debates of five of them began, and that by April the start of another is expected. In 2020, another nine trials had been started.

This progress occurs even at a difficult time for judicial processes due to the health emergency. Despite this, according to the report published on the site Fiscales.gob.ar, of the processes initiated previously to the social, preventive and mandatory isolation provided by Decree 260/20 of the National Executive Power, twelve had a sentence and ten are still pending. .

In addition, of the trials that began after the decree, eleven are still pending and one has already reached a sentence. The agenda of the ongoing and scheduled trials, with daily updates, can be consulted through the page of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

There are 29 fugitives in cases for crimes against humanity initiated since 2006. Graphic Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The statistics of all these processes also show that 3,490 people were investigated for crimes against humanity since the reopening of the cases. Of all of them, there are 1,661 – 47% of the total – who go through the processes in freedom, while 859 – 25% – are in custody: Of these, 636 are being arrested at home, a benefit that has prevailed since 2016.

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Office reported that the time it takes to process these cases is on average five years and two months from the requirement of elevation to trial until the last ruling of the Supreme Court for a sentence to be final.

Analyzing this period by sections, the agency established that an average of five months elapse between the requirement of elevation to trial and the closing of the investigation; two years and four months from the elevation to trial until the verdict; and three years and seven months between the sentence and the decision of the last resort before the Supreme Court.

LGP