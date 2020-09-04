Since the beginning of this year, more than 60 thousand social contracts have been concluded in 21 pilot regions of the Russian Federation. This is reported by Federal news agency with reference to the Ministry of Labor.

According to the ministry, in the first eight months, over 33 thousand families signed social contracts to overcome a difficult life situation, another 22.6 thousand families asked for help in finding a job.

As specified in the ministry, the leaders in the number of such agreements were the Nizhny Novgorod and Novgorod regions, as well as the Republic of Mordovia.

Recall that a pilot project to reduce poverty in Russia was launched in 2019. The government has allocated about 7 billion rubles this year to subsidize the social contract program for low-income families.