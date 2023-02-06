In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), since the beginning of the escalation, 90 people, including six children, have been blown up by anti-personnel mines “Petal” scattered by Ukrainian security forces. This was announced on Monday, February 6, by the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kyiv (JCCC).

“90 cases of undermining civilians, including 6 children, were registered on PFM-1 “Petal” mines. One of the injured as a result of the wound died in the hospital, ”the representative office said in a statement on the Telergam channel.

It is specified that in the 354 days of the escalation of the conflict in the territory within the borders before the start of the special operation to protect Donbass, 657 civilians, including 26 children, were killed. 3,776 civilians, including 106 children, were killed in the territory liberated during the NMD. A total of 4,433 people died, 132 of whom were children.

The representative office of the DPR in the JCCC also reported that since the beginning of the escalation, 15.3 thousand facts of firing have been recorded, of which 14968 were using heavy weapons.

Ukrainian security forces fired 98,618 ammunition at the settlements of the republic, in particular, 39 missiles from the Tochka-U operational-tactical missile system (OTRK), 201 missiles from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 256 missiles from the BM-27 Uragan MLRS , 12851 rockets from the 122 mm MLRS and 21016 155 mm caliber shells.

Earlier, on January 31, the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch, which monitors, investigates and documents human rights violations in more than 70 countries around the world, confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) used banned Lepestok anti-personnel mines.

Commenting on the HRW report on February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that even Western organizations have to confirm Kyiv’s war crimes. At the same time, she noted that Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, had previously spoken about the use of the “Petal” mines by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-personnel high-explosive pressure mine PFM-1S (“Petal”) weighs 80 g. Usually it does not kill, but maims a person, does not form lethal fragments. The inscription “1C” on the wing of the mine indicates the presence of a self-destruct device. Its release has been discontinued. The small size of the mine complicates the search, especially in dense grass.

On January 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the special operation, engineering units of the Central Military District (TsVO) discovered and defused more than 80,000 mines on the routes of military convoys and civilian infrastructure.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

