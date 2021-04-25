Abu Dhabi Police referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution since the beginning of Ramadan 39 violations in implementation of the decision to prevent and restrict gatherings or meetings, hold public or private celebrations, or gather in public places or private farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as part of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus. Covid-19 “.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution and Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to adhere to the preventive instructions and adhere to the precautionary measures and measures issued by the competent authorities to limit the spread of Covid-9 disease, in the interest of their health and to avoid falling under the penalty of law and penalties imposing a fine of 10 thousand dirhams for those who invited and organized and 5 thousand dirhams for each Who participated.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that some societal behaviors and traditions associated with the month of Ramadan have become, in light of the current health conditions, a grave danger to the health and safety of community members, as well as inconsistent with decisions and precautionary measures, to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, such as gatherings. Family, with large numbers, and “wills”, which sometimes bring together a large number of individuals, including families, relatives and friends at the Iftar table for the holy month of Ramadan.