Grand Theft Auto V or GTA V He is already eight years old, enjoying great success. Its popularity has been such that we have already seen this installment pass in three generations of consoles, with no signs that it is slowing down. And now we have a new version thanks to nothing more and nothing less than artificial intelligence.

As Rockstar seems to be very busy continuing the support he gives to GTA Online, they could ask this artificial intelligence for help to help them create a Grand Theft Auto VI and thus calm the thousands of fans who are waiting for him.

The GTA V of an AI

As you saw in the video, you can see the interpretation that an artificial intelligence made about GTA V. In addition, according to Sentdex, whoever shared the video, this version is fully playable and gave it the name of GAN Theft Auto. The graphs look a bit blurry though.

The explanation of how they managed to AI create this version of GTA V is that they used the technology of Nvidia known as GameGAN (Generative Adversarial Networks) or Antagonic Generative Networks in Spanish. So that the AI generate a neural network that would allow the creation of new frames based on what the player saw and what the player did.

Although the terms and method are somewhat confusing. It could basically be summed up in that he was shown GTA V to AI, which used its machine learning to create its own basic version of what the game is. That explains why it looks blurry.

In the video Sentdex explains that he together with his partner, Daniel kukiela, ‘trained’ artificial intelligence to understand Grand Theft Auto and do your version. At the moment it can only be handled in this version of the game, but even so, the one that a AI have managed to do this is impressive and even scary if you have seen Terminator.

