In detail, the Israeli army announced that two of its soldiers were killed and others were seriously wounded during clashes yesterday, Tuesday, in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli army’s data, on its official website, the two dead were:

Reserve Captain Omri Youssef David (27 years old), from Karmiel, serves as deputy company commander in the 9217th Battalion of the 12th Negev Brigade.

Captain Yedidia Asher Lev (26 years old), from Matal Menashe, serves as deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade.

Thus, the number of deaths of the Israeli army in the attack on Gaza since the seventh of last October has risen to 368 dead, and to 49 dead since the beginning of the Israeli incursion into Gaza.

For its part, Hamas announced the killing of 9 Israeli soldiers and the complete or partial destruction of 22 vehicles in all areas of the Israeli forces’ incursion into the Gaza Strip during the past hours.

Palestinians, the death toll from the Israeli bombing of Gaza reached more than 11,000 people.

Of the total Palestinian casualties, the number of children killed since the start of the war on Gaza 40 days ago reached 4,630 children.

The Israeli bombing also resulted in the deaths of 3,130 women, 198 medical personnel, 21 men from civil defense crews, 51 journalists, and more than 29,000 wounded, more than 70% of whom were children and women.