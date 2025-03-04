Despite not living your best season, Sevilla FC persists and continues to fight, with perspective even to fight more than mere permanence. Of the 13 games played by pepper since November, Sevilla FC has added points in 10 of them and has only been defeated this natural year 2025 by FC Barcelona, ​​Laliga leaders with 57 points.

The team led by Xavi García Pimienta now accumulates two consecutive drawsthe most recent against Rayo Vallecano (1-1), achieving at least one key point to continue staying in the classification relatively close to that seventh and eighth place (2 points both) that could grant continental ticket. Although it was not the expected result, he dodged defeat again and continues his open progression.

From the stumbling block in Leganés (1-0) on November 9, Sevilla has only fallen to the three greats that dominate the table: FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. In the remaining meetings, He has achieved four victories and six draws, adding 18 points since that night in Butarque and achieving four undefeated fences in ten games.

With an eye on the remaining 12 days, Sevilla must impose its game and fight to climb positions in the classification, with the aim of reaching European positions and demonstrate that García Pimienta’s team is up to the challenge. This Sunday, at 9:00 p.m., the Nervions will visit the Reale Arena to face the Real Sociedad In a key duel against a rival from which it is separated only by one point.