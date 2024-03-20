PQube will publish the romantic visual novel of MAGES. call SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky. Arrival is expected on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam but doesn't have a specific date yet, although UK Amazon is reporting September 24th as a possible release.

Mourning the death of his brother, Junya he is faced with a mysterious girl who speaks the words “You should have been the one to die”. Distressed by his tragic past, but surrounded by people who want to help him, Junya begins to renovate a traditional Japanese manor, a task so large that he cannot tackle it alone.

We can see the announcement trailer below.

SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky – Announcement Trailer

Source: PQube