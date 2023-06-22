Since March, more than 280 thousand residents of new Russian regions have issued pensions. This was announced on Thursday, June 22 TASS Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia Anton Kotyakov.

“More than 280,000 citizens have already been issued applications for Russian pensions, 363,000 decisions have been prepared,” he said.

Kotyakov recalled that the acceptance of applications from pensioners in the new subjects of the federation started on March 1 this year.

In addition, special commissions were formed for indefinite assistance to citizens whose documents confirming the right to payments were lost. Employees offer solutions to the problem on a case-by-case basis.

“Thanks to this, about 1.5 thousand people have now been able to confirm certain life circumstances that influenced their level of pension provision and made it possible to assign a Russian pension,” the agency’s interlocutor emphasized.

The minister also recalled that the transition to the provision of social support under Russian law is carried out in two stages. The first is until January 1, 2024, the second is from January 1, 2024 to January 1, 2026. The transition period for the retirement age has been separately regulated – it will last until January 1, 2033.

Earlier, on April 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the integration of new regions into the legal space of Russia, as well as economic and educational ones, as soon as possible. In addition, he demanded to actively work to improve the standard of living in the new subjects of the federation.

In January, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the integration of the obligations of residents of new regions into the legal field of the Russian Federation, first of all, implies the receipt of all social and medical services.

The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, became part of Russia on September 30, 2022 following the results of referendums held from September 23 to 27. From the day the regions are admitted to the Russian Federation, local residents are recognized as Russian citizens.