Halo You can have a great year if the release of Infinite It convinces fans of the saga, and it is not uncommon for it to be one of the most anticipated titles of 2021, since it regularly does things well.

For a long time several players have wanted master Chief be one of the fighters of Super Smash Bros. but it seems unlikely that Nintendo make it happen for a number of reasons.

A group of fans took this request to the extreme, and thanks to their talent they managed to create a version that shows us what it would look like. Halo Infinite if it came to Switch.

Through his YouTube channel, TheChunkierBean showed what this title of 343 Industries, using a graphics engine that gives you a look similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This is evident from the design of the landscapes, but leaving this detail aside, it is surprising how good it looks and could even pass itself off as an official product without problems.

As you can see, this is not a simple animation, but a gameplay that shows us what the mechanics would be like and, above all, what the ships would look like and master Chief Yes Halo will come to Nintendo.

TheChunkierBean shared the assets that he used for this project, so you can download them and try to imitate him, if you have programming skills.

We may never see it officially, but it looks great.

Halo Infinite will arrive on Xbox in late 2021, and from what we could see, its multiplayer promises a lot and even will add Reach as the theme of its first season pass.

We will probably never see the Master Chief on the Nintendo console, but at least we already know what he would look like if by some miracle they decided to collaborate.

