He can do everything. How to decide not to do an interview that is one in a year of government (another unique case), make mistakes without being challenged and even succeed in silencing the legitimate debate on the issue of vaccines, because we are all yes vax but ask questions pandemic management policy is the least a free press can do. But no, silence it is. Even when, as the grandfather of the institutions, he presents himself in the Chamber to say that Parliament is sovereign, only to then de-sovereign it two minutes later speaking in the past about a government experience that he believes has already been concluded, and asserting that after him there must be a majority same as hers.

Everything is silent and everything is anesthetized. For years we have been indignant at the possibility that there was any Salvini with full powers, but with full powers there is only one man. Always him. Never before has the sovereignty of the people been put to bed by an executive. And in fact everything is silent even during the press conference at the end of the year, a ridiculous theater of a battered press and enslaved to power (with a few rare exceptions) which, instead of asking questions in the public interest, forgets about their job and performs the role of supporting co-actor in a play with bold tones, where even politics becomes a cine panettone. And so let’s go in peace, let’s love each other, we have a great premier, that’s enough and left over. We have seen and heard journalists from the most important Italian financial newspaper publicly thanking the Lord “because you are here, Mr. President, and if you weren’t there … I don’t even know where we would be” (remind you of anyone? See under Giorgetti). A genuflection towards power that has nothing to do with journalism. We then saw journalists giggling accomplices to the premier’s jokes (cool!) When the latter publicly mocked colleagues selected by lot to ask questions in line with the government agenda. And therefore woe to ask for contradictions, errors, (in) competent ministers. Everything becomes very nice. The background soundtrack is the sviolinata of the most important information organs (talk show and news in the head). The plot is that we have the coolest premier in the world. And no matter the slips, which there were, and which would have been (rightly) made to pay dearly to anyone else; it matters little if part of what was harvested in these months is the fruit of what was sown in previous years; who cares about everything, today we have Draghi and today we are the best country in the world. The Economist also says so (without anyone remembering who the owner of that newspaper is and that the previous years “the countries of the year” had been Malawi, Uzbekistan, Armenia, etc). All normal? In the year “in which money is not asked for but given” (so far not yet received), yes. But we are ready: when he is gone, the curtain will fall. And maybe we will smile again even in front of one of the most brilliant ministers in this galactic government: the Minister of Ecological Transition, wanted by Grillo as a pre-condition to say yes to the Draghi executive. Roberto Cingolani had to light up Italy with green and instead we gladly remember him with a phrase of a true luminary: “The planet is designed for 3 billion people”. We are too many, someone has to resign. He could start, as they reminded him, by setting a good example.

