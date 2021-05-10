Months after Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle appeared, last March, with American journalist Oprah Winfrey in an interview that caused a sensation at the time, Markle is back in the limelight again.

She appeared for the first time since the famous interview on TV, in a video as the head of the “Vax Live” campaign, in a red silk dress decorated with roses, adopting a simple hairstyle.

The event, reported by US media, included performances by US actress Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Feder, VO Fighter’s, and J Palvin.

Prince Harry appeared on stage for the first time since the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Philip.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex spoke during the video about women, especially those of color, and Megan said that about 55 million women have lost their jobs in the United States of America since the beginning of the epidemic, and there are 47 million women and girls at risk of poverty.

She also believed that it is important to give priority to the health and safety of everyone, especially women who have been extremely affected by this epidemic, as she puts it.

It aims to increase donations and fair participation of the vaccine worldwide.

It is noteworthy that the couple had caused a sensation months ago when they appeared with a TV interview in which they revealed secrets and details about their lives in the British Royal Palace.