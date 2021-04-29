Humanity was an animal of habit … until the pandemic. More than a year of constant readjustment and habits are still being born. With the gastronomic establishments closed since 19, now the snack took on an unprecedented role in the Buenos Aires sidewalks and, in the bars, the consumption of cocktails and beer starts at 16.

An inevitable change that of drink early, but that at the beginning was resisted by the bulk of the clients. The I overturn the cafesOn the other hand, it was an announced outcome, although its owners did not expect it to happen so much and so quickly.

“We ran out of pastry or bakery at six in the afternoon, a Sunday. This is the first time that has happened to us since we opened four years ago, ”says Federico Bobrovsky, a partner at Café Cigaló, with locations in Villa Urquiza and Colegiales.

The cafes receive more customers and the bakery and the bills sell out earlier. Photo Juano Tesone

Steps from San Telmo, period. Café experienced a similar scene the last two weekends: they ran out of food and they had to go looking for emergency personnel to meet so much demand.

“We always over-calculate when we do stock, but everything flew anyway: suddenly we started to have an empty showcase – highlights Javier Schulze, point partner. coffee-. Some suppliers doubled us. This week an acquaintance came to give us a hand because we were not being able to stop the amount of work. We need to hire someone else ”.

At Juani Café, in Palermo, the windows also end up empty. The first thing that flies are the carrot cakes and the double chocolate moist cakes. “Most days seem like Saturdays. We did reinforcement of personnel and we are looking for a pastry chef ”, admits one of the partners.

In Juani Café they assure that almost every day they have the movement of a Saturday. Photo Juano Tesone

With the closing of bars and restaurants at 19, the snack it was erected as unique gastronomic moment of relaxation for those who finish work early. During the weekends, it replaces the classic dinner, although they are far from the same.

“There is a huge pent-up demand. During the week, most of the people finish work at 17 or 18 and no longer have time to go out. Then, the weekend has more freedom and goes out a lot”, Highlights Felipe Vessena. His Surry Hills cafeteria, in Palermo, is always crowded but even more so in recent weeks.

Surry Hills also receives more customers than usual on the evenings before the restrictions. Photo Juano Tesone

“As there is very little face-to-face work, the type of consumption that grew the most is leisure, in the afternoon. That spliced ​​with a shot in the sale of snacks. On the dot, in addition to coffee, we make gin and tonic with double espresso ”, says Schulze.

Justly the cocktail bar She is the other logical protagonist of the local afternoon, although at first it was difficult for her to settle. It happened after a week, especially from the hand of regulars who seek to support gastronomy in this difficult time.

The cocktail bar is another of the protagonists of the local afternoon. Photo Juano Tesone

“The drinking time was brought forward at 17. It is seen above all among the younger public, who are more aware of the news through networks ”, admits Julián Díaz, from the 878 cocktail bar in Villa Crespo.

The same thing warns the bartender Florencia Nahir (@witchtender), from Verne Club, in Palermo: “People starts to drink at 16, something unthinkable until recently. So they can stay for a long time, chat and keep asking until closing ”.

Drinks bar in the afternoon, at the Tomate bar. Photo Juano Tesone

At Tres Monos, in Palermo, there are cocktails but also specialty coffee. At five in the afternoon, more and less cups are seen. “The restrictions liquidate us in the week. We make happy hour from 9 to 15, but it is not easy to change the Argentine custom of going out late. Luckily our regular customers come earlier and support us ”, says bartender Esteban Varela.

At the Tres Monos bar in Palermo, beer is displacing coffee. Photo Juano Tesone

Beer is also being seen earlier and earlier, in part helped by promotions that are advertised on blackboards. But the phenomenon is less observed in wine bars, with little public at five in the afternoon, as this chronicler was able to verify in a tour.

“The Argentine is very ‘it’s too early to drink’ but luckily we have one of the exceptional ones. Others fall at half past six in the afternoon, but after half an hour you have to close ”, laments the sommelier Eleonora Jezzi, from the Pain et Vin wine bar, in Gorriti at 5100.

At Vico Wine Bar they added lunches and “every day there was some movement, but we would have to change our idiosyncrasies for a change to be seen. For us, who are a wine bar at night, this is just starting to install”Says one of the owners, Gabriela Vinocur.

People start drinking at 16 or 17, mostly cocktails and beer. The phenomenon has not yet transferred to wine. Photo Juano Tesone

It’s Friday at 5.15pm and Marianela and Carolina have beer in a bar in San Telmo. “The talk to see if we do something start earlier, is no longer so spontaneous. Before it was more: ‘Che, what are you doing? Do we eat, do we have something? And maybe that was what he painted at 7pm or 10pm ”, explains the first.

Two friends join, who come from playing soccer: they started their workday an hour before and then their sports day. All for power advance the third time, beer in hand.

