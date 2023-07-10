He State Goverment increased the monthly support from 20,000 to 73,000 pesos to the fire department of the municipality of Sinaloa, which will serve to somewhat combat the serious crisis that that department was experiencing, since they only had one element and did not even have their secure pay , so that they were changing places very frequently; That is why they will now be able to hire three and all will have a fortnightly salary of 4,000 pesos, since the City hall sinaloite gave them another support in this regard.

Firefighters are very limited in that mountain regionbut now at least they will have a little more staff to attend to the reports that are made, in addition to the fact that they were also able to fix the only truck they have by putting a used transmission on it, which cost them 20 thousand pesosso although the deficiencies will still be latent in that department, there will be a little more assurance that they will answer the calls.

