They seek support

While citizen discontent grows for him increase in the price of tortillaswhich at some points reach 26 pesos, the state government, through the Ministry of Economy, seeks credit and equipment support so that mass industrialists contain the increases, as revealed by the owner Javier Gaxiola Coppel. Will it work?

Full break?

With the new confrontation between Governor Rubén Rocha and PAS leader Héctor Melesio Cuen, some state officials linked to it began to be nervous. And it is that because of the UAS issue, they say that Rocha could get rid of them in the total break with Cuen. One of them is Dioseline Chía, coordinator of Coepriss north zone.

“It goes because it goes”

The relationship between merchants affiliated to Canaco Mazatlán and the City Council in charge of Édgar González could tense this week after the decision of the mayor of implement the preferential lane despite the rejection of the trade sector, who argue that it affects sales. This Monday there could be demonstrations due to the decision of the municipe.

Good answer

Guasave Red Cross brought together more than 300 riders in their traditional cavalcade with a cause, from which they hoped to obtain a figure greater than 200,000 pesos, a resource that they will use to buy tires for ambulances, as well as maintain them and pay for gasoline. There, Mayor Martín Ahumada endorsed the commitment to give them 6,000 pesos a week for their expenses.

By the way?

In the sight will have to have the Sinaloa Environmental Alliance to Salvador Alvarado because the alderman Romeo Gelinec Galindo already questioned the reason why every year, before Easter, the trash is burned. And although the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar ruled out that it was provoked, something would motivate the councilor to speak, since it is not a comment that can be made lightly.

