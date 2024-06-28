Recognize the rights of the LGBT+ community In Sinaloa, it is of vital importance to promote a more just and inclusive society. Equality and respect for diversity are fundamental pillars in any democracy that prides itself on being equitable and modern. SinaloaAs in many other regions, the LGBT+ community has historically faced discrimination and violence, which highlights the urgent need to implement policies and laws that guarantee their human rights.

Recently, in the Sinaloa Congress There has been a growing outcry over unfulfilled agreements that seek to provide greater guarantees of equality, equity and respect for this vulnerable sector. These demands reflect a growing demand for justice and the recognition that LGBT+ rights are not special rights, but fundamental human rights. It is crucial that legislators and public officials act decisively to fulfill these commitments, not only to protect the LGBT+ community from discrimination and violence, but also to promote a culture of inclusion and respect.

The recognition and Protection of the rights of the LGBT+ community They enrich the entire society. A community that respects and celebrates diversity is a community that is stronger, more cohesive, and better able to meet the challenges of the future. Therefore, it is imperative that Sinaloa move forward in fulfilling the pending agreements and actively work to ensure that all its citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, can live with dignity and respect.