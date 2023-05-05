live in fear

The members of the Children’s Parliament spoke loudly yesterday during the solemn session in which he was formally appointed. They talked about the insecurity issues, both in the streets and in the homes of Sinaloa. The children’s deputy for District 19 of Elota, Carolina Vázquez, proposed a support network because living in fear is not living.

the comb is out

Now what the leader of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas, revealed that they are going for 50% of the candidacies for women, some in Ahome find sense in the activism of the deputy Juana Minerva Vázquez. She’s running for mayor. And she is more than signed up for the talks that will be held to locate women’s leaders. Clearer, neither the water.

Yes there will be a party

No raffle for cars or motorcycles, but the mothers of Mazatlán will have a party organized by the municipal government. Mayor Édgar González definitely does not want to be involved in controversies like his predecessor was. Apparently this celebration will also be supported by individuals together with the municipality and stillí 400 thousand pesos will be disbursed.

public apology

The Secretary of Sexual Diversity of Morena, Almendra Negrete, He asked for the mayor of Guasave give a public apology for the lesbophobic comments she made, after a couple of women were taken out of Villafañe Park by a police officer for hugging and kissing. Martín Ahumada invited these women to morality, but the deputy told him that he cannot condition that.

The new alliances

With the appearance of the general secretary of SNTE 53, Ricardo Madrid, greeting Claudia Sheinbaumhas set a precedent for change in political alliances. Well, many teachers have been wondering if this is the correct message. Without a doubt, this meeting should have already been discussed with the leaders Daniel Amador and Silvino Zavala.

