The high temperatures that have been felt in the entity have already claimed the first life due to a heatstroke. This is a man around 40 years old, a construction worker, who had this fatal outcome, according to information provided by Cuitláhuac González, head of the Health Secretary. Nationwide there are 11 people who have died from this cause.

For weeks, the authorities of the National Meteorological System They warned of the third heat wave that would be affecting the entire country. In Sinaloa for weeks the high temperatures have been registered above 40 degrees Celsius, and add at least three degrees more due to thermal sensation. The warning has been for all people who work under the sun’s rays not to expose themselves for many hours, stay hydrated or, where appropriate, modify work schedules to reduce the risk of dehydration and/or heat stroke.

The Health Secretary A few days ago, it also installed hydration points in most of the municipalities with the intention of preventing dehydration, but apparently not all of them have taken seriously the risks of exposing people to high temperatures without enough liquids and added to this where The working day is physical effort.

The heat stroke suffered by this worker and who unfortunately lost his life should not happen again to any other worker. The call to employers not to excessively expose people who work on public roads or in construction. And to the general population not to risk their lives, it is best to stay hydrated.

