The publication this Thursday in the Official Gazette of the Federation about the beginning of the shrimp ban this March 20 at 00:00 hours, on the coasts, bays, estuarine systems, the Gulf of California, among others of the Pacific Ocean, It is now the beginning of surveillance activities by the authorities of Marineand of the State Fisheries Secretariat and the inspectors of the National Fisheries Commission (Conapesca).

THERE IS NO clear QUANTITY in relation to how much shrimp catches increased in the 2023-2024 season, since even though on the high seas it was said that good catches were recorded on the first trip, it was half of the shrimp fleet that went out to look for the crustacean, this is about 250 vessels. And very few made a second trip since they feared not having good catches to guarantee a good trip. A similar situation occurred in the bays and estuarine systems throughout Sinaloa, since in most of these very little product was recorded. And in more severe cases such as the Huizache lagoon in Rosario or Escuinapa, in the area of Teacapan There was hardly any shrimp due to the fact that their lagoon systems registered a high level of salinity, causing the temperature to rise, and the shrimp did not reproduce as they should and did not reach marketing sizes.

SHRIMP IN SINALOA is a product well appreciated in Sinaloan homes not only for its great contribution to the national gastronomy, but also for the economic benefits that it represents for an important sector of the population. But due to multiple factors such as shrimp looting out of time and the alteration of some ecosystems, this activity is impacted and it seems that this sea food tends to disappear. Of course there is shrimp from aquaculture farms, which do not contemplate stopping production, but the crustacean brought from the sea or bays, apparently, tends to be less and less, and few are dedicated to saving such an economic sector. relevant.

We recommend you read: