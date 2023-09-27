The digital age It has brought with it innumerable benefits for education. Students now have access to a vast amount of information and resources online, allowing them to learn more effectively and access global educational opportunities. However, along with these advantages come the inherent risks of life online. Cybercriminals and predators lurk in the virtual worldhoping to take advantage of the innocence and inexperience of the children and adolescents.

The importance of shield students against cybercrimes cannot be underestimated in today’s digital age. Access to information and technology is essential for children’s learning and development, but must be accompanied by strong online safety education. The strategy of “My Digital Self” booklet It is a step forward in the protection of our young people and should be a model for future initiatives around the world.