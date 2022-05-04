Sinaloa.- Up to 120 kilometers must be traveled to file a complaint by the inhabitants of Guasave and SinaloaPAS, Morena and PRI deputies complained about the lack of a Regional Center for Criminal Justice in the municipality of Guasave.

On the point of general affairs, Deputy Alba Virgen Montes Álvarezcoordinator of the Parliamentary Group of the Sinaloense Party, recalled that in 2016 four regional criminal justice centers were launchedlocated in Mazatlán, Culiacán, Los Mochis and Angostura.

However, he warned that in the case of Angostura it implies that there is no expeditious justice for the inhabitants of the municipalities of Guasave and Sinaloa, since they have to move to Angostura.

He explained that according to specialists, for every crime that is reported, there are five that go unreportedand warned that this is aggravated for the inhabitants of Guasave and Sinaloa because they have to travel 70, 100 and even 120 kilometers to file a complaint with a public ministry.

He considered that the foregoing is delicate, because in one way or another apathy is encouraged to attend the instances that impart justice, and this situation, without a doubt, generates more appropriate conditions for delinquency to act with impunity.

Also, he added, when an accident occurs, the authority takes hours to arrive and, if there are deceased people, they remain lying on the road until the public ministry arrives and authorizes the removal of the body.

To address this problem, he explained that the PAS presented an initiative to reform the Organic Law of the State Judiciary, so that the jurisdictions of the Courts of First Instance of Control and Oral Criminal Trial, reorient themselves and allow the creation of the Regional Center of Guasave Accusatory Criminal Justice.

The deputy of Morena, María Aurelia Leal López, who is a deputy for Guasave and was also mayor of this municipality, joined the request that said regional criminal justice center be built.

She even commented that since 2019, when she was mayor, a project was developed in the area called Las Crucecitas to build said center there and an item of 30 million pesos was even allocated for it.

On behalf of the city council that he presided over, he explained that the administrative procedures were carried out to generate the necessary conditions for its crystallization, in terms of ownership of the land, and even the bidding for the work was carried out.

However, he noted that no further progress was made.

Congressman Feliciano Valle Sandoval, from the PRI, expressed his concern that time will continue to pass and no progress will be made in the construction of the Guasave Regional Criminal Justice Center.

He recalled that on March 28 he personally exhorted the State Congress to join forces and do what corresponds.