On June 22, the National Electric System (SEN) guaranteed the supply to the demand of 47 million users in the country due to the blackouts that occurred in different regions of Mexico. The statement stated that there was no risk or emergency in the electrical system. Two days later, June 24, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on a tour of Oaxaca, reiterated that the country would not have power blackouts because it has sufficient reserves.

In fact, the same statement from the National Electric System recognizes that last June 20 there was a moment of alert when reporting a 6 percent reserve, but it was resolved in a short time. They assured that the Ministry of Energy, in coordination with the Federal Electricity Commission, is taking actions to maintain the SEN under normal conditions.

However, at least in sinaloaThe blackouts have not stopped and perhaps more so in some regions than in others, but already a large part of the Sinaloan population reports damage to their household appliances. The same situation is experienced by industries and businesses, since without rain or strong winds there are blackouts in different sectors, which sometimes the personnel of CFE it takes hours to solve.

It may be necessary for the region to be informed through the CFE If the population growth has been on a par with the strengthening and maintenance of the electrical infrastructure in sinaloabut given the frequent interruption of power, it could be interpreted that the investment has not been registered.

