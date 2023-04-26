The content creators known as ‘Elmariskero and lencho 4×4’, broadcast a video on the YouTube digital platform, causing thousands of interactions, because the Sinaloan ranchers travel to Apatzingán just to ‘conquer’ the Coyote.

The ‘Lencho’ 4×4′ account released a clip with the title: “To conquer the palate of the coyote we take the borre to Apatzingán to fill the belly”on the YouTube account where they have 691,000 subscribers, which is why in a single day they have more than a thousand views.

The influencers who created the YouTube account since August 25, 2018 and share videos recorded in Mexico, where they have been seen from narrating preparations of delicious dishes in their style, and even shots in agriculture, this time, captivated by traveling from Sinaloa to Apatzingán, Michoacán.

They say that for true friends, those who are like family, you are with them through thick and thin, therefore, the influencers decided to take their colleagues, including one nicknamed ‘Coyote’, to try Apatzingán food.

During the clip they were seen enjoying culinary gastronomy, after adding sauce to the meat, they highlighted that they left everything to the bone, because of how delicious it was.

The content creator pointed out that they had gone before, but they came back because they wanted their friend the ‘Coyote’ to try it for the first time, since they had been captivated by the dish because of its flavor.

Given this, Internet users highlight the originality of the youtubers, because when they are with their friends: “they stand out for being so natural without poses or hackneyed phrases, their videos are really cool,” said one of their followers.