The same in the south of the state, as well as in the center and north of Sinaloa, the producers marched determinedly along the toll roads and highways to comply with the warning to demonstrate in the state capital, given the delay of the federal authorities to define the prices to grain production. The march was exhausting due to the heat of more than 32 degrees and an intense sun. But no one gave up and already in the state capital they expressed their demand: fair prices for their products.