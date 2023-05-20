Dominican Republic. Koke Guerrero, from Culiacan, consolidated himself as the best athlete in Exatlón, by winning the two-time championship of the contest that is held via the TV Azteca signal.

The Cheerleader or animator, faced Mati Álvarez in the last stage of the contest. There, the 26-year-old athlete had the goal of winning two of the three matches, where each one earned a couple of units in the points table.

The Sinaloan was left with the first series, however, the final was extended after Mati Álvarez won the second game, however, the culichi won glory by leaving with his arm raised during the third stage of the competition, which made the participant of the blue team a double winner of the All Star competition, taking into account that he did so in the previous edition.

It should be noted that with this victory, Guerrero was awarded two million pesos, in addition to a physical prize for first place and is now considered the best participant of all seasons, putting the blue team and Sinaloa on high.

“I’m very happy… I didn’t think I was going to win this season, I’m happy because I lacked confidence, I struggled a lot and I didn’t believe it… This season is the best,” said the young athlete at the moment of victory.” , Guerrero told the cameras of TV Azteca after receiving his award.

Koke Guerrero was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa on March 27, 1997 and in 2015 he took first national place in aerobic gymnastics in the Puma CDMX Cup. For his part, in 2021 he was the winner of the Exatlón Guardianes vs Conquistadores edition and last year he won the Exatlón All Star title, first edition. He works as a gymnast, a tumbling coach, and practices parkour.