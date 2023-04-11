If we want to understand the infinite, it is not enough to go to the dictionary: it is necessary, on a dark night, to raise our eyes to the sky, to see the myriads of stars, incalculable variegated constellations, which give us the certainty that there is an end.

Given the immensity of the Celestial Vault, it is very understandable that, due to current Science Fiction, many believe in the existence of beings from other planets, who came to conquer the Earth: big mistake. The existence of such aliens is a product of marketing. The earth has existed for billions of years, and the only rational beings live on our planet, and gradually they have reached the level that they have.

Of the great talents that our world has produced; neither before, nor now, none has mentioned the possibility of life outside the earth, other than that of astronauts who travel to the Moon and, in the future, to other planets of our solar system: Socrates, Plato, Aristotle and Archimedes They never talked about it; later, neither Leonardo de Vinci, Michelangelo or Galileo Galilei did it; neither have any of our contemporary geniuses done it… perhaps to avoid ridicule!: All these sightings are only air tests of new ships of the great powers, which claim to lead space. There is nothing else!

Do you remember when in 1969, the United States conquered the Moon; and a few years later, both the Americans and the Russians sent autonomous robots to Mars? In both cases, what was it that they sent to earth?: Stones; only stones! But what both missions were looking for was water! Water is vital for a future permanent mission, which will allow safeguarding at least half of the world’s population in the event of a catastrophic collision of the Planet.

I’ll tell you a secret: Contrary to what most might think, Americans, Russians, and now Chinese, are coordinating to find a planet with water; because without water, there is no future. They already know that we are alone in the universe, and they are looking for an alternate planet. They keep their differences; but his self-preservation instinct is stronger. The old phrases of America for the Americans, Mother Russia, and the Chinese are more, are currently simple anachronisms…

If aliens existed, they would have enslaved us long ago: But man is a slave to the possibility of a catastrophe; but, even so, he keeps his domestic problems, instead of focusing on what matters: the safety of the planet. What does the United States do in Taiwan, Kuwait and Europe, when it should be the custodian of America, a role it evaded during the Malvinas war? What do the countries that make up NATO do, fanning the fire in Ukraine, knowing that Russia, one of the strongest countries in the world, will not give up?

Have they already forgotten what happened to Napoleon and the Germans when they dared to challenge it?: ‘He who forgets history is doomed to repeat it.’ But I have bad news for you: I am the Prophet of the Apocalypse!; And what I am going to tell you, perhaps will make you laugh… But nervous!:

The great and gifted Nations had already convinced themselves that nowhere in the cosmos, other than the Earth, did water exist; Thus, they decided to turn their eyes to their planet and solve their great health and food deficiencies: the savings in useless space flights made it possible. Finally, the Vatican State was able to put a third of its immense treasures in favor of the poor. The water provided to the Blue Planet, by some Supreme Entity, made the difference: poverty was completely abated and the planet began to live a Universal Brotherhood…

But there is no complete happiness!: In a distant galaxy, belonging to an unknown constellation, a nano planet, due to an extragravity explosion, was expelled from the gravity of its star, and began to wander at a speed of 60 km per second… heading to earth! It should be noted that the Americans, Russians and Chinese had their thermonuclear arsenals ready for a work of destruction or diversion of a space threat.

The year was 2088. Of course, the distances in the cosmos are sometimes so abysmal that, almost always, it takes months for such threats to be detected. When the fact was made public, it was also said that everything was under control. All mathematical estimates indicated that the Earth would receive such an impact, that it would completely destroy it:

-Here, Wenchang!; Do you copy me Baikonour and Cape Canaveral, for unison takeoff?

-We got you loud and clear!; You call the shots: we’ll take off with you!

Once paired with the planetoid, they landed on it:

-Here we have 9 thermonuclear bombs; We need three Kamikazes, who stay to detonate them; who offers?

Five hands went up; but two were rejected, as they had just become parents. The three ships took off to get away from the conflagration. Before activating the atomic device, one asked to say a few words. Turning his gaze to the ground, he said:

-Mother Earth, those of us who are going to die for you, would do it again!

Having said the above, he sank the nuclear striker, and the megatonic explosion ensued: Do you want to know how it all ended?…

Be patient!; Well, given what is at stake, the year 2088 is just around the corner. But they do not divide that I am the prophet of the Apocalypse; and everything that I have narrated to you will come to pass!

