The noise of the motor graders and trascavos dominated the environment; that morning, at the construction of a dam on the outskirts of the big city. Everyone communicated shouting, because the hustle and bustle was enormous:

-How is my godson, compadre?-

-Well, growing up, Alberto! And you, when are you getting married?

-I think that, maximum, in a year: Rosaura already said yes to me!-

-Alberto and José worked for the government in construction and hauling. They were lifelong friends; and now, comrades. José’s wife had arrived in the city from a town called Mazatán; for she, for various reasons, had been left alone.

His name, Sugei, was perhaps the only one in the city back then. The three were still young and life seemed to smile on them. But fate, sometimes, is merciless with good people.

When Alberto and Rosaura got married, everything seemed to be going smoothly. That morning, José was leveling the high edge of the dam with his grader; Suddenly, a huge sinkhole opened up, and José fell into it, along with his unit: Everyone ran to the rescue!; but it was useless. When they took him out, José was dead…

Rosaura asked Alberto to take Sugei, who was left alone, to her house, central and comfortable, because her relatives were far away. Her misfortunes come in series: when Rosaura had a girl at the age of three, months after her, Sugei was detected with a bacterium that, incredibly, put her on the brink of the grave.

:-Compadre, if I die, I will order Josecito. Don’t look for my relatives: promise me!

– I promise you, comadre; he will not leave the family!-

Suggest died. She had in the bank an amount from José’s life insurance, which Alberto did not allow her to touch, since she covered all the expenses. But when someone dies, the buzzards almost always show up.

Out of nowhere, Josecito got a second uncle. That with papers in hand and certification from the Civil Court, he claimed custody of the minor and, above all, the trust, from the bank, which had increased with interest.

With great anxiety, Alberto had to give in to the court order and handed over his godson, highly recommending him to his uncle, and offering himself, in the future; to see for him, if necessary. Life went on, and when Rosaura had his third daughter, Alberto thought that “they were beating him up,” and by mutual agreement they decided not to have any more family.

Meanwhile, Josecito was already going to primary school; but his uncle had already thrown away everything in the bank in supposed deals, which never turned out. When the boy expressed his intention to study high school, his uncle screamed to heaven, telling him that the money had already run out

:-Let’s see how you do it!; Well, we will go to Mazatán (a town in the Sierra de Sonora); If you want to stay, there you go! –

Josecito had a friend, whose mother gave assistance to students. They talked to her, and he agreed to help him, but not for free.

-You can sell newspapers, and thus give me something; but only for a while, because I have little space-

When he started high school, he studied at night, since the sale of newspapers gave him no other option:

-Look, son, you are spending a lot of light!; Why don’t you go to the park to study?

Josecito accepted. Once he was studying in the park, almost dozing, Don Alberto arrived in his truck carrying a load of seats to the cinema that was in front of the park. Seeing the young man, he almost fainted:

-Boy, wake up! What are you doing here?-

-Sorry, I was studying; and I almost fell asleep

The child had all the ‘looks’ of the father:

– Isn’t your name Josecito?

:-Yeah!; how do you know my name?

: -Because I am your godfather!; And your uncle?-

: -He went to Mazatán; and I stayed to study high school; He told me that there was no more money-

:-Where are you living?-

: -With a lady named Hortensia who assists students-

-I know her! Come with me to talk to her-

Doña Hortensia received Don Alberto as king

:-If you endorse it, I will give you the best deal; I owe you a lot, Mr. Alberto!-

-For now, I’ll pay him for the current month, until I can take care of him-

Don Alberto enjoyed a retirement; he made transfers of corn and wheat in his truck and had a very prosperous inn in the market. He had to gently break the news to Rosaura. For now, Josecito

I would eat and dine in his business; having lunch with Doña Hortensia, who would only charge for the lodging.

Time flies, and we find the godson about to finish high school at 19 years old. Matilde, the eldest daughter of her godfather, 16 years old, hated that Josecito called her parents Papi and Mami, who liked such treatment. One day when the young man was eating, he said to the cook, so that she would hear

:-So much daddy here and mommy there, and as if I didn’t exist, he doesn’t even notice me!-

-For God’s sake, Matilde, you’re burning!-

:-Matilde, come here!-

-Yes, tell me, Josecito!-

:-You’re not going to tell me that you like me!

-Yes, Josecito, I like you a lot!-

-Look, I am a poor devil, who is supported by your parents; If they find out that we are dating, they kick me and I lose everything-

-No, I’ll talk to them and you’ll see that they’ll accept!-

-Well, then go ahead; and we’ll see what happens!-

The popes made it out of emotion; but they summoned the young man to his house:

-Look, Josecito, your mom asked me to always look out for you. Your uncle obtained your guardianship from the civil registry office; but they already gave it to me. Tomorrow at 6 pm, you bring all your things; and from now on, this will be your home. My daughters, especially Matilde, will clean the room my sister used to occupy, which she left when she got married because she moved to Guadalajara. A few days ago you told me that in 3 months you will present your engineering admission exam; well, Matilde will not study high school, she says that so that she, if she will marry you: that’s how she is in love with her! Do I follow him or stop him?-

-No, daddy, follow him!-

-The things that will happen in three months are: Matilde, in a week, turns 17, and we will throw her an almost family party. You will accompany me in the hauling of grains from the crops to the warehouses; If you don’t know how to drive, I’ll teach you. I’ll get your driver’s license and you’ll marry Matilde; I mean, if you really want her-

:-For God’s sake, godfather; if you had opposed it, I stole it!-

The first night at his godfather’s house, Josecito analyzed his situation: he didn’t know how to dance; neither sing; he didn’t play any instrument, he didn’t know how to drive and he spoke bad English. It would be 10 at night, when he launched the ancient exclamation:

-I would sell my soul to the Devil, if he gave me all the skills I need!-

An ominous silence followed, broken by a diffuse shadow:

-Do you really want it? Due to the circumstances you have been through, your soul is very valuable to me: I will give you the gift of singing, dancing, you will master the piano, I will make you a Universal Operator and extremely rich for your abilities; In addition, you will be a polyglot; all for the sake of your soul!-

-I accept!, with one condition: I will pay with my soul; but my parents and his daughters are completely left out; I’m the only one on the deal-

-You got ahead of me; but still, your soul is valuable. Right now, you already have the gifts you want-

-For how long?-

-When you turn 95, I will come for you-

That said, the enigmatic shadow disappeared. It was 6 in the morning, when the enamored Matilde knocked on her door:

-Get up, lazy, here we have lunch at 6:30!-

– I reach you, my love; I won’t be long!-

Passing through the Piano Room, he entered and began to play ‘Noche azul’, with such perfection, that after 2 minutes he was surrounded by everyone:

-How well you play, son; This piano was only played by my sister!- After breakfast:

-Son, get on the truck-

The young man obeyed; but he got behind the wheel

-You know how to drive?

-Anything, daddy; he finishes sleeping: I’ll take the wheel-

Already in the field -Alberto, we have a problem: the pilot who was going to fumigate, without warning, went on a trip. Do you know any?-

-Don’t worry, I can do it-

-Well, go ahead, boy: there is a good fair!-

At the end, Josecito gave his godfather his pay… At Matilde’s party, he sang and danced like a professional. The next day, his godparents took them to the Civil Registry and they got married:

-Godfather, won’t we get married in the Church?-

-I will answer you, my love; my parents are not atheists; but in my family we are free believers; we even read the Bible; but we are not from the Church. My parents only got married civilly and, as you can see, they’ve done very well-

-Children, we will pay you 15 days of Honeymoon in Mazatlán-

Don Alberto, to put it in silver, was a rich man; but with all his godson’s abilities, his fortune grew ‘triple three times’. Inspired by Lucifer, one day Josecito bought; in combination with his godfather, a whole lottery, which was awarded. They charged it, requesting anonymity. By then, Josecito had been an Industrial Chemical Engineer for a long time.

Time flew; her godparents died, Matilde and her sisters-in-law too; but he could not do it before he was 95 years old.

With his considerable resources, at the age of 85, he created a foundation to provide scholarships for low-income students; but without asking them for averages of 8, 9 or 10; the only requirement was that they continue studying, no matter what they ‘thundered’. He had already given instructions so that, when he died, the huge house of his godparents would become the headquarters of his scholarship foundation.

Time, which changed even the face of the Great Creator; does not stop: this day, at 11 pm, Jocesito would be 95 years old. He called the three employees who took care of him, and gave them such an amount of money that they almost fainted.

There were five minutes left and, to gloat, Satan appeared; telling him what he would feel, for all eternity; by burning with molten lead, without stopping the balm of death. In that a kind of earthquake shook the house:

-It won’t be like that!!-

The Devil sought refuge in a corner, and begged: – Lord; Her soul belongs to me: I paid for her!-

– Get out, Satan; If you don’t want him to do to you, what you would do to him!-

-But, sir; What did I do wrong; What did I forget?-:

-The Godfather!; This noble man, who has been in my kingdom for many years, begged me for his goddaughter; that, right now, will be taken by him to my dwelling; where all those who love him await him.-