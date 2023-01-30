The talented and beautiful singer Grace Guillenoriginally from Culiacán, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, forges her own path in the Regional Mexican, a musical genre that, for many years, has been dominated by men. Many artists, like her, have not had an easy time showing that women can also do extraordinary things. She shares her love of music through her first album titled “Normal Woman”which includes 20 themes in the genres northerner and banddemonstrating his indisputable artistic gifts.

In this record production, the young woman from Sinaloa sings of love and heartbreak, with her unique style and powerful voice, transmitting in each song a message of strength and empowermentwhich has characterized Grace Guillén since the beginning of her career.

The release of the album is also promoted with the premiere of an official video that corresponds to the theme “Normal Woman”, written by composers Salvador Aponte, Zilvano and Jess Puente. The song represents the freedom that every woman should have to enjoy and live her life as she wants, overcoming difficulties and ignoring criticism for breaking with the prejudices that society has imposed on women.

“‘Mujer Normal’ is my first album and there is so much love, so much effort and so many dreams embodied,” Grace Guillén said in a statement from Fonovisa Records. “It is the moment where I hug little Grace when she began to dream, I am very happy to feel free to express what I want and feel with my voice, with my music. ‘Normal Woman’ represents that woman who is not afraid of what will they say, the one who raises her voice, the strong one, the warrior, the hard worker, the one who loves herself and empowers herself to be more cool every day, the one who doesn’t give up anything or anyone. I love that every day we are more who dare to be happy”.

“Illegal Love”, “Nothing Happens”, “So You Know”, “You Failed My Heart”, “I Fooled You Three Times”, “Here I Return It To You”, “The Fake” and many more, are the songs that make up Grace Guillen’s album. Regarding his musical proposal, in an interview for AM, he highlighted that it is about women empowerment“Right now we are talking a lot about women, because we want to shout and talk about this, the songs are by a weakling, which can become a hymn of when you get up, you value yourself, it is this part of: ‘yes you applied it to me , you played me, but I get up and go on with my life.

Hand in hand with the record company Fonovisa, Grace Guillén carries out a musical career to show what she is made of. “In this medium there is still a long way to go, it is very dominated by men, the women of the Mexican Regional are a constant struggle. It has not been so easy, but I think nothing is impossible.”