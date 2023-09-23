Recently Was published that Sinaloa is the state that creates a favorable labor market for workers in Mexico, according to the IMCO State Competitiveness Index that placed the entity as the best in the country.

The factors that were taken into account by Mexican Institute for Competitiveness to place it in the First place in the national ranking were salary, number of hours per week, population with higher education and job training.

With this evaluation, Sinaloa remains at the head of this measurement for the second consecutive year.which speaks of the commitment that employers have to comply with labor conditions such as income, training and progress in labor gender equality.

In this measurement, Sinaloa is followed by Nuevo León, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Chihuahuathat is, according to this index, the Northern Mexico is more competitive in terms of employment.

The IMCO State Competitiveness Index measures the capacity of entities to generate, attract and retain talent and investment.

A competitive state is one that is consistently attractive for talent and investment, which translates into greater productivity and well-being for its inhabitants.

This IMCO measurement evaluates both the structural and conjunctural capacities of the 32 entities through 72 indicators categorized into 10 subindexes that evaluate different dimensions and conditions that constitute the basis of their growth and development.

In the case of Sinaloa The labor market subindex measures the efficiency of the main production factor, which is human capital.

For evaluation, characteristics that are essential for the adequate performance of workers and employerssince this is decisive to establish conditions of growth and development in each of the states.

Thus, in states where workers are more and better trained, and salaries are more competitive, they are more attractive for talent and investment.

And speaking of Sinaloaits attractiveness for investments and the talent of its working people, in 2022 Sinaloa It positioned itself as the export leader in tomatoes with 964 million dollars, in cucumbers with 260 million dollars, chickpeas with 132 million dollars, mangoes with 218 million dollars and beef with 654 million dollars.

Also in exports, Sinaloa in 2022 it reached 3,999 millions of dollarsa notable record in the increase of its exports, the trading partners in this matter are the United States, Japan, Spain, Canada and Algeria.

Another fact to highlight is that 2023 has been the year with one of the lowest job unemployment rates in the last 20 years, registering 2.2% of the economically active population.

It also highlights that In the first quarter of 2023, Sinaloa’s economy grew 4.6 percent and is placed among the first 10 states with the highest economic growth in the country.

On the positive side, it should also be noted that 19,821 new jobs have been generated in the month of August compared to the same period in 2022.

Likewise, in the first 7 quarters of the current state government, 1,087.4 million dollars in foreign direct investment have been captured, which positions Sinaloa as an attractive state to invest in.

Sinaloaa reliable state for those who want to invest and start a business, are key moments to give a boost and a new turn in the development that we want for ours.

