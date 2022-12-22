At the end of the year, the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), headed at the national level by Alfonso Cepeda Salas, along with the leader in Sinaloa, Ricardo Madrid Uriarte, assure that there is much to celebrate and it is that they assure that the union democracy has arrived at the base of the teachers in the State, since The labor reform of 2019 was established to end the cacicazgos in the teaching profession. However, as they say, there is a long way to go from saying to doing, and section 53 in Sinaloa must work on that.

the vice chancellor of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa in the northern SinaloaLauro César Parra, is sinning naive to trust that the directors are already on their side. Logically, some continue to be aligned with the former vice-rector Toribio Ordóñez, who does not want to lose control. Some justify Parra of “swimming dead” because he is arriving and has not fully established himself. When he does it, he will necessarily have to “slap” him because if he doesn’t, they will “eat him alive.”

2023 will be a complex year for education workers in Sinaloa and it is that the SEPyC, where former deputy Graciela Domínguez works, will maintain the extended education days that at the federal level were called Full-Time Schools. The plan in Sinaloa is called the Extended Hours Program and will be applied in 2023. Urban basic education schools will work until 2:00 p.m. and those enrolled in the Rural Roots program, until 5:00 p.m. For this and the maintenance of the schools, an additional 100 million pesos were added to the SEPyC, which will be able to exercise for 200 million pesos.

It is expected that during these holidays the schools in the southern zone of Sinaloa will not suffer damage to their properties, especially that they will not be victims of the dismantling of facilities as has already happened. Those who already suffer losses were the students and teachers of the Constitución elementary school, located in the neighborhood of the same name. Just a few days before going on vacation in December, the school reported that the minisplits that were installed by the State Government were stolen the weekend before. The recommendation of the authorities is as parents to be vigilant of their children’s school and have the SOS Ciudadano application on hand.

The Juan Escutia elementary school, in the San Juan neighborhood, in Guasave, was one of the beneficiaries of a national program promoted by a gas station company to support education in Mexico, and they were provided with a computer center by delivering 15 computers, in addition to who were rehabilitated by the campus toilets. María Esther Ríos, director of the school, pointed out that 407 students have benefited from this support.