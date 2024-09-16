At the time of this edition’s closing, everything was scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Governor Ruben Rocha Moya led the “Commemoration for the 214th Anniversary of the Cry of Independence of Mexico” from Government Palace in Culiacanwhich would be transmitted by Internet in official accounts and media.

As it had been anticipated for days, due to the current situation, Musical and artistic celebrations were cancelled which are traditionally held on the esplanade of Government Palace September 15th before and after the Cry of Independence.

At the time of going to press, we were told that the official protocol of the Grito de Independencia was planned, the homage to the Homeland and its Heroes, but there would also be a special message from the governor for Sinaloa and its great people, so that Mexico and the whole world would know that this is a good and hard-working people.

It is also pertinent to say that Sinaloa It is more than the insecurity And all that is said, in the state we have the best farmers in the world, it is the granary of Mexico, in addition, the people of Sinaloa are hard-working, honest and forward-thinking people, who do not shrink from anything and will move forward together.

We are currently living in defining times in politics and public life. Groups will be strengthened and new ones will be formed, we will know who is there and who was never there, who we can count on, but above all, it is an unbeatable moment to find out who our true friends are.

These are also times when the true character and temperament of people are known, that is why we are sure that the people of Sinaloa will get ahead despite the adversities of the moment, and the Governor Ruben Rocha will demonstrate why he is the political leader of Sinaloa. Time will tell, so pay close attention.

Sinaloa. Yesterday afternoon, the official websites of Cobaes and Sates were hacked. In light of the situation, the state government sent a statement informing that they detected it immediately and managed to activate the security systems. They also indicated that within a period of 10 minutes they managed to have total control of the situation.

We are told that everything indicates that this hack is part of a campaign to generate psychosis in the population, taking advantage of the current times in terms of security. If confirmed, it would be very regrettable that political groups and parties are involved in this dirty war that only affects the people of Sinaloa.

It should not be ruled out that political groups and parties have an excessive ambition that is far removed from the interests of society, unfortunately they are capable of these psychotic campaigns and even more. We will see what the investigations say about these cyber attacks on official pages of the government of Sinaloa.

Agenda. Today at 8:00 a.m., Governor Rubén Rocha will lead the civic event of “Commemoration of the 214th Anniversary of the Beginning of the Mexican War of Independence.” This event will be held in the Civic Plaza of the Government Palace and at 9:00 a.m. from the balcony of the Culiacán City Hall he will witness the Military Parade.

Political Memory. “Talent, to a large extent, is a question of persistence”: Francisco Umbral.

