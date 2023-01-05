After the events that occurred this Thursday, January 5, known as Culiacanazo 2.0, Morena asked Sinaloans to stay safe at home and avoid contributing to the collective panic by sharing unverified informationraised the state leader of the guinda party, Merary Villegas Sanchez.

In a statement released by Villegas Sánchez, he pointed out that the security cabinet has officially confirmed the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, in the Jesús María syndicate in Culiacán, which was “thanks to the intelligence work coordinated by the Mexican Army , National Guard and Secretary of State Security”.

He assured that said confirmation is the result of the national public security strategy and the federal government’s “zero impunity” policy with which we are strengthening peace in Mexico.

The morenista explains that the work to restore order in Sinaloa is still continuing, so urged the Sinaloans to heed the indications of the local and federal authorities.

Also to “keep ourselves safe at home, as well as avoid contributing to the collective panic by sharing unverified information or material.”

Shots fired at a plane of the Armed Forces

As the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, mentioned, the Government of Mexico, headed by Lic. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, does not want to win a war, we are building peace, he exposes in his position.

He considered that these are moments to act responsibly and in unity, because Sinaloa will always be a land of good people.