The weather forecast for today, Saturday, July 20, indicates that Sinaloa will experience a day with partly cloudy to cloudy sky conditions and temperatures ranging between 34°C and 38°C. Towards the evening, an increase in the probability of light to moderate rain is expected in municipalities in the north, north-central and central parts of the State.

According to the report of Civil Protection of the Government of SinaloaThe satellite image shows cloudy skies across much of the state.

However, As the day progresses, cloudiness will decrease in the northern municipalities.while in the rest of Sinaloa cloudy to partly cloudy skies will continue.

Maximum temperatures will show little change compared to previous days, and the following values ​​are expected:

From 30°C to 35°C in Angostura, Cosalá, Elota, San Ignacio, Mazatlán, Rosario and Escuinapa.

From 34°C to 38°C in Choix, Ahome, El Fuerte, Guasave, Sinaloa municipality, Salvador Alvarado, Mocorito, Badiraguato, Navolato, Culiacan and Concordia.

During the evening, the interaction of the Mexican monsoon with low pressure channels will favor an increase in the probability of light to moderate rains in municipalities in the north, north-central, central and mountainous areas.

