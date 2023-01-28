Beyond the productive and development vocations that Sinaloa has and that in the future it will access new activities that will allow it to diversify its economy, the majority of those who have lived and live together daily in this prodigious state are committed to building a place where we can live in peace and work for our families.

The main vocation that unites us is to work every day, Sinaloa is a strategically located place, its geography and its nature have benefited with its 11 rivers and 11 dams, with water in quantity and quality.

30% of the country’s food is also produced and we are the main generator of fishery products nationwide, the main exporter of meat products and we have one of the most competitive and productive agricultural sectors.

Sinaloa is located in a competitive region with options for technology, innovation, and talent.

The Sinaloan is a hard-working, friendly character, of good treatment and open to learn and undertake new life projects.

What Sinaloa do we want to build?

The bases for a harmonious and balanced development begin in the family nucleus, in the close environment with our children and relatives, in education with values, respect, honesty and work, building families like this it is easier to move towards a better society.

It is up to governments to play their part, to assert their authority, governability and consensus with all sectors, actors and organizations of society and to us, the families to integrate and watch over ours.

Making Sinaloa a prosperous state with a vision of growth towards larger-scale economies, with world-class companies and competitive salaries is the desire of every citizen.

On this route we will have to travel jointly, the governments, the citizen, the businessmen, the institutions, the schools, the non-governmental organizations, all, the division and the particular visions and personal interests do not contribute.

The geopolitical situation derived from Covid-19 generated opportunity scenarios throughout the world, the struggles between the United States and Russia have caused companies to relocate their supply chains where our country is benefiting from this type of new investment.

The industrial real estate sector is positioning itself as the main beneficiary in this new scenario of changes in the world, in a first count the arrival of more than 100 companies in the country has been triggered.

New industrial plants, logistics parks and companies in the manufacturing sector of the automotive sector are the company profiles.

It is an enormous opportunity for the country and for Sinaloa to take advantage of these new investments, to have sufficient and accessible territorial reserves, industrial buildings, ease of business procedures, tax incentives and sufficient and trained personnel, are some of the immediate demands that businessmen require. and businesswomen, the competition to keep the largest slice of the pie is great and only those who promptly attend and meet the requirements of the new projects will take advantage of it.

The data is already circulating, and the Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks comments that during 2022 nearshoring or relocation attracted close to 30,000 million dollars of investment to the country, it is a phenomenon of its own due to bottlenecks in the supply chain and that, possibly, the arrival of new projects in Mexico will continue.

They are unique opportunities that only occur in contexts that need to be taken advantage of. Let’s hope that in Sinaloa we will go down that route, of preparation, action and decision.