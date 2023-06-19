Farmers in Sinaloa face significant bankruptcy risks due to marketing problems. Protecting the economic sustainability of farmers requires a combination of measures, including crop diversification, value addition, strengthening marketing networks, financial support and training, and proper risk management.

These actions can help farmers overcome challenges and ensure a solid foundation for their farming operations in sinaloa.

However, in the midst of the crisis due to the lack of profitable prices for the production of white corn and wheatthe three levels of government are taking time to structure an emerging plan.

While farmers demand prices of 7,000 pesos for a ton of White corn, and 8,000 pesos for a ton of wheat, the large industrialists are coming to Sinaloa to offer 4,800 pesos per ton, which would bankrupt many of the farmers who are extremely indebted due to the disappearance of the Rural Finance.

The bankruptcy of the field would have a serious effect not only for Sinaloa, but for all Mexico. Farmers would stop producing, further increasing the food dependency of Mexico.

Lack of profitable pricing could erode sustainability economic of farmers and jeopardize the viability of their future operations. It is therefore essential that steps are taken to address these challenges and reduce bankruptcy risks for farmers in sinaloa.

