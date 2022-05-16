Sinaloa.- The education workersfrom Sinaloa received a salary increase of 6.7 percent for this year, highlighted the head of the Sepyc Regional Services, José Juan Rendón Gómez. This increase is retroactive to January 1. The teachers consider that no increase is enough with increases in basic products and services.

We recommend you read:

Chartero Tourism maintains activity on the beaches of Mazatlan, Sinaloa

El Barzón goes for the rescue of homes before the Infonavit in Mazatlán

On this Teacher’s Day let’s remember that in Sinaloa they are forgotten and in danger: Paloma Sánchez



Whale presence continues to attract visitors to Topolobampo, Ahome (2)

#Sinaloa #teachers #receive #percent #increase #year