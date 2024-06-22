Significant progress in urban and territorial planning has been achieved in Sinaloa with the publication of State Program for Territorial Planning and Urban Development (PEOTDU) and the updating of the municipal development plans of El Fuerte, Guasave, Salvador Alvarado, Sinaloa and Elota.

This achievement, fruit of the collaboration between the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) and the government of the state of Sinaloa, will benefit more than 3 million inhabitants and will allow a more orderly and sustainable urban development.

He PEOTDU It is a fundamental tool to guide the growth and development of the state of Sinaloa in a sustainable and equitable manner.

This program will make it possible to identify the vocation of the land, preserve areas of environmental value, prevent irregular settlements in risk areas and promote the development of quality infrastructure and public services.

More than 3 million people will benefit

The general director of Urban Development, Land and Housing of Sedatu, Luis Alberto Paz Gálvez, highlighted that the State Program and the updated municipal plans will positively impact more than 3 million people who live in 854,816 homes in an area greater than 57 thousand square kilometers.

Fighting social and urban backwardness

Paz Gálvez pointed out that these planning tools will allow “avoiding incompatible land uses and addressing the gap in public spaces and housing, seeking to reduce social marginalization.”

In addition, he commented that they will allow defining prioritization areas for investments and promoting orderly urban growth.

The implementation of the PEOTDU and the updated municipal plans represents an important step towards the sustainable development of Sinaloa.

By having adequate planning instruments, the state will be able to better take advantage of its resources and potential, generating well-being for its inhabitants and preserving its natural wealth.

An example of effective collaboration

The collaboration between Sedatu and the government of the State of Sinaloa in the preparation of the PEOTDU and the updating of municipal plans is an example of how, through joint work between different levels of government, significant progress can be achieved in planning. urban and territorial.

With the publication of the PEOTDU and the update of the municipal plans, Sinaloa is positioned at the forefront of urban and territorial planning in Mexico. This achievement will allow the state to face the challenges of the present and build a more prosperous and sustainable future for its inhabitants.